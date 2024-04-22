THE ANDROMEDA STRAIN: Multi-Drug Resistant Bacteria Found on ISS Mutating to Become Functionally Distinct. “Closed human-built environments, such as the ISS, are unique areas that provide an extreme environment subject to microgravity, radiation, and elevated carbon dioxide levels. Any microorganisms introduced to these areas must adapt to thrive. By delving into microbial dynamics in extreme environments, this research opens doors to effective preventative measure for astronaut health.”