POISONED IVY: Jewish Yale Student Stabbed in the Eye During Campus Protest.

Hundreds of Yale University students participated in an anti-Israel demonstration on campus Friday night. Non-students participated, too.

Students pitched tents to make an encampment outside the Schwarzman Center where a Board of Trustees meeting was being held with top university officials.

There were about a dozen police cruisers from the New Haven Police Department and the university as the demonstration began. Mostly the police presence was to direct traffic and make sure traffic flowed without interruption.

New Haven police said, “We are assisting Yale at their request, but our involvement thus far has been limited to ensuring traffic is flowing freely.”

Things turned violent when a female Jewish student was stabbed in the eye with a Palestinian flag by a male protester. She reported the physical attack but police said they could do nothing.