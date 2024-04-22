POISONED IVY: Jewish Yale Student Stabbed in the Eye During Campus Protest.
Hundreds of Yale University students participated in an anti-Israel demonstration on campus Friday night. Non-students participated, too.
Students pitched tents to make an encampment outside the Schwarzman Center where a Board of Trustees meeting was being held with top university officials.
There were about a dozen police cruisers from the New Haven Police Department and the university as the demonstration began. Mostly the police presence was to direct traffic and make sure traffic flowed without interruption.
New Haven police said, “We are assisting Yale at their request, but our involvement thus far has been limited to ensuring traffic is flowing freely.”
Things turned violent when a female Jewish student was stabbed in the eye with a Palestinian flag by a male protester. She reported the physical attack but police said they could do nothing.
A female Jewish student has been stabbed in the eye with a Palestinian flag outside Yale University.
Sahar Tartak, a Jewish student journalist was reporting on the protest outside the university where she was suddenly swarmed by a several hundred strong group of pro-Palestine… pic.twitter.com/HFNEdhBrOw
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 21, 2024
She is reported to be the editor-in-chief of the Yale Free Press. She was covering the protest. Sahar Tartak said she and a friend were suddenly surrounded by demonstrators. They were singled out, she said, because they were wearing Hasidic Jewish clothing. The crowd formed a blockade around them to stop them from filming the protest.
Earlier: It’s Charlottesvilles all the way down in Joe Biden’s America: