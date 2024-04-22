UM…: CNN, record holder for shortest streaming service, wants another shot. “Mark Thompson, who took CNN’s helm in August 2023, over a year after CNN+’s demise, spoke with FT about evolving the company. The publication reported that Thompson is ‘working on plans for a digital subscription streaming service.’ The executive told the publication that a digital subscription, including digital content streaming, is “a serious possibility,” adding, ‘no decisions had been made, but I think it’s quite likely that we’ll end up there.'”

The network people in increasing numbers not to watch for free will earn paying customers on the second attempt in a streaming market that’s gotten so tight that even streaming king Netflix has stopped revealing subscriber numbers.

I don’t see it.