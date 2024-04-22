KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Here’s an Idea — You Don’t Have to Like Trump to Vote for Him. “People who still call themselves conservatives and/or Republicans who hate Trump so much that they don’t want to vote for him are letting their feelings get in the way of the continued existence of the Republic. It really is that simple. All one has to do is look at the damage that has been done to this country by the commies who are running what’s left of Joe Biden’s brain.”