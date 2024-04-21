THE ENEMY WITHIN: Pro-Palestinian Activists Dig In and Fan Out, as D.C. Pivots Toward Israel.

The events, played out across three different cities, were yet another sign that the fierce debates around the Israel-Hamas war engulfing college campuses, U.S. businesses and the 2024 election are here to stay. Washington’s swift pivot in recent days toward more financial and military support for Israel has only emboldened calls among pro-Palestinian groups to take to the streets in the pursuit of a permanent cease-fire and suspension of U.S. aid to Israel.

“The reason you’re seeing more direct action take place—different ways to defund projects and governments, disrupt businesses and disrupt things the government actually does care about—is because they’re not listening to us,” said Ashish Prashar, a pro-Palestinian activist based in New York and a former adviser to Tony Blair, the former British prime minister who became the Middle East peace envoy representing the U.S., Russia, the United Nations and the European Union in 2007.

“That’s why the movement is taking more direct action, directly to the citizens themselves, because that’s where they see the most influence happening,” Prashar said.

The push is expected to only intensify as the election nears. Pro-Palestinian organizers are planning mass protests in Chicago outside the Democratic National Convention in August, where Biden’s party will formally declare him its 2024 presidential nominee.