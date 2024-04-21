CHANGE: Tennessee workers at VW plant vote to unionize with UAW. “Nearly three quarters of the workers voted to support the UAW, according to the final results from the National Labor Review Board. Of the 4,326 workers eligible to vote, more than 3,600 casts ballots over the three-day election.”
