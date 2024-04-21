NOT ANTI-WAR; JUST ON THE OTHER SIDE:
They don’t just hate Israel. They hate us. https://t.co/oCSPFOFfz5
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 21, 2024
NOT ANTI-WAR; JUST ON THE OTHER SIDE:
They don’t just hate Israel. They hate us. https://t.co/oCSPFOFfz5
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 21, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.