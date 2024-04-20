TODAY IN HISTORY: It’s Hitler’s birthday today. May he rot in hell along with his fellow gangster dictators. ¡No Pasarán! shares excerpts from Paul Johnson’s Modern Times to show that the notion that Hitler was on the “right” while Marx, Lenin and Stalin were on the “left” makes no sense. They were cut from the same mold.
