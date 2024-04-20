BILL MAHER (ACCIDENTALLY?) EXPLAINS HOW EXPOSING KIDS TO GENDER IDEOLOGY IS GROOMING:

On Friday evening, leftist comedian Bill Maher once again criticized the way the transgender cult is targeting children, and I have to say it’s encouraging to see he hasn’t been bullied into silence on this issue. “Contrary to current progressive dogma, children aren’t miniature adults wise beyond their years. They’re morons,” he pointed. out. “They’re gullible morons who will believe anything and just want to please grown-ups, and they don’t have any frame of reference, so they normalize whatever is happening. That’s why endlessly talking about gender to six-year-olds isn’t just inappropriate.” Maher continued, “It’s what the law would call entrapment, which means enticing people into doing something they wouldn’t ordinarily do.” For example, after 9/11, there were several cases of overzealous federal agents leading sad losers into terrorist plots like the undercover FBI agent who got seven out-of-work dudes in Liberty City, FL, to sign onto a plot to bomb the Sears Tower in Chicago. Oh please, these guys didn’t even have a gun, but when someone said, “Wouldn’t it be cool if we taught the man a lesson and blew something up?” They said, “Yeah, that would be kind of cool!” Entrapment, suggesting someone into something they wouldn’t otherwise do. And if you think some of that isn’t going on with gender in schools, you’re not watching enough TikTok videos. Maher then played clips from TikTok videos of LGBTQ activist teachers who were clearly abusing their positions to indoctrinate children.

This is where I’m going to break away from the typical fist-pumping by conservatives anytime a left-winger says something we remotely agree with. Maher is right that transgender ideology is essentially entrapping kids into permanently altering their bodies at the behest of activists. He’s right that companies like Disney are trying to indoctrinate children. He’s correct that teachers use their platforms to push their political culture wars onto their students. He’s even right that children’s media, including books, are being written and pushed specifically to do just that. Where Maher goes wrong is that he continues to try to stake out a middle ground where one doesn’t exist. He claims the idea of a “gay agenda,” which translates to pushing “queerness” (centered on transgenderism) is “mostly” nonsense. That’s the wrong approach, and it will lead to more proliferation of what Maher is decrying. You can’t just pretend away that this is a massive, targeted effort to corrupt and harm children.

I assume Maher has plenty of security: Hilary Cass: I can’t travel on public transport any more.

Her final report — the world’s biggest review into the contested field of transgender healthcare — involved trans patients, families, academics and doctors. Cass said she was pleased that, for the most part, both sides in the debate over the treatment of children with gender dysphoria had not “weaponised” her report. But she has still had to deal with a “pretty aggressive” response from some, particularly those in activist groups. She is also staying away from Twitter/X. Cass said: “There are some pretty vile emails coming in at the moment. Most of which my team is protecting me from, so I’m not getting to see them.” Some of them contained “words I wouldn’t put in a newspaper”, she said. She added: “What dismays me is just how childish the debate can become. If I don’t agree with somebody then I’m called transphobic or a Terf [trans-exclusionary radical feminist].” Cass said the abuse spiked every time the review said something “people don’t like”. Online discussion hardened following her interim report, in 2022, and the selection of Liz Truss as Tory Party leader and prime minister, she said. “That was when the debate got more aggressive and people got into bunkers, then the online furore heats up.” But Cass, the former president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, is remaining resolute, despite being thrown into the middle of the culture wars. Asked if the abuse had taken a toll on her, she said: “No … it’s personal, but these people don’t know me. “I’m much, much more upset and frustrated about all this disinformation than I am about the abuse. The thing that makes me seethe is the misinformation.” She added: “I’m not going on public transport at the moment, following security advice, which is inconvenient.”

Cass shouldn’t have any problem on American public transportation, though: Left-Wing News Orgs Completely Ignore Bombshell Trans Report. “Various left-wing news organizations completely ignored the bombshell Cass Review, a report commissioned by England’s National Health Services (NHS) which found there was ‘weak evidence’ for the efficacy of puberty blockers in minors, a Daily Caller review found. CNN, ABC News, Axios and Vox haven’t covered the story on their websites at all. NPR, CBS and NBC have four combined stories on the review, one from NPR, one from CBS and two from NBC.”

It turns out for pedophiles in Hollywood, "It's A Small World After All." pic.twitter.com/4qUtOhXZYL — Bill Maher (@billmaher) April 20, 2024

Why, it’s as if Hollywood is a sex-grooming gang or something.