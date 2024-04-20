WELL WORTH THE TRIP: ‘Deep Sky’ Takes Us On a Cinematic Voyage Beyond the Stars. This IMAX documentary has just opened in 300 theaters across North America, and it gets a rave review in Forbes:

Imagine venturing to the beginning of time and space, exploring cosmic landscapes so vast and beautiful that they’ve remained unseen by human eyes until now. This is the promise of “Deep Sky,” an extraordinary IMAX presentation that brings the universe’s awe-inspiring mysteries closer than ever before. . . .

At the heart of “Deep Sky” is the story of human ambition and scientific achievement. The film chronicles the high-stakes global mission that brought the James Webb Space Telescope to life. From conception to the nail-biting launch that placed JWST into orbit a million miles from Earth, “Deep Sky” captures the collective effort of thousands of individuals across decades, aiming to answer some of humanity’s oldest questions: Where did we come from? How did the universe begin? Are we alone in the vastness of space?