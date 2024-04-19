DISPATCHES FROM PATIENT ZERO IN THE DISSEMINATION OF FAKE NEWS: Netflix’s Rather Celebrates Disgraced CBS News Anchor.

This is the perfect time for a documentary honoring Dan Rather. Really.

We’re watching the collapse of NPR as a trusted news source in real time thanks to Uri Berliner’s withering expose on the far-Left platform. Most mainstream journalists are covering up the fact that the U.S. President is in obvious mental decline.

Media outlets have yet to account for promoting the Russian Collusion hoax, one of many Fake News stories that eroded trust in the Fourth Estate.

Reporters now all but cheer on free speech repression, burying scandals like The Twitter Files.

What better moment to honor an anchor who still won’t cop to getting a massive story wrong?

The Washington Examiner, citing an internal CBS investigation into the scandal, sums up Rather’s work:

“an attempt by a prominent organ of the mainstream media to influence the outcome of a presidential election with a false and fraudulent story just two months before Election Day.”

Today, Rather might be given a promotion.

We’re still waiting for a single media outlet to apologize for burying the Hunter Biden laptop story. In the 2000s, the media was both left-leaning and willing to criticize itself.