WE NEED A COMPLETE AND TOTAL SHUTDOWN OF HARVARD UNTIL WE CAN FIGURE OUT JUST WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON THERE: Serial Plagiarist Claudine Gay To Teach ‘Reading And Research’ Ethics Class At Harvard.

Gay resigned as the president of Harvard University in January over charges of plagiarism.

The university assured her she would remain employed for a salary of around $900,000 a year as an administrator. This week, Harvard announced Gay would assume the role of teaching a graduate-level “Reading and Research” course at Harvard.

Yes, you read that correctly.

A woman outed for serial plagiarism – or “inadequate citations,” the phrase that the school used to euphemize her misdeeds – will preside over a “research” course that emphasizes proper attribution.

How this is real-life and not a skit on “SNL” or a headline from the Babylon Bee is amusing.

Harvard says the course does not provide letter grades. Letter grades uphold a grading system that disproportionately favors white students, several Harvard administrators argue.

Grades are racist.

The school adds that the course requires “written work of sufficient quantity and quality so that the course is equivalent to a lecture course or a seminar.”

Got it.

Future employers can rest assured that students who pass the course will be well-equipped to publish adequately-cited work after learning from Dr. Gay…