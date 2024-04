WE CAN STILL FACT-CHECK YOUR A**:

Hi @Reuters,

I am not a pro-Palestinian protestor

I am an Israeli Arab who is surrounded by policemen to protect me after I was attacked at a demonstration by terror supporters, I am on the way to file a complaint about the attack…

And one more thing you forgot to mention -… pic.twitter.com/xIEwXVJwCU

— יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) April 19, 2024