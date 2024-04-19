KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Joe Biden and the Wawa Cannibals—An American Tragedy. “One of the most galling results of the mainstream media’s dereliction of duty is that every syllable that Donald Trump utters is fact-checked seven or eight thousand times, while Biden is given carte blanche to keep repeating stories that are truth-free garbage. They don’t even call him on his oft-recited lie that his son Beau was a casualty of war. This isn’t merely an elderly man’s confusion about a date or a place; either he’s so addled that he truly doesn’t remember where and how his son died, or he knows he’s deliberately lying.”