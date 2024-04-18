THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE BUBBLE DEFLATES: Tesla shares tumble below $150 per share, giving up all gains made over the past year. “On Thursday, Deutsche Bank joined other industry analysts in voicing concern over Musk’s big bet on autonomous vehicles as it stripped the company of its ‘buy’ rating, citing Tesla’s ‘change of strategic priority to Robotaxi.'”
