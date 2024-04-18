HMM…: Might Turn Out That POTATUS’ Gonzo Gaza Pier Plan Was a Blessing in Disguise.

Last October I wrote about the potentially catastrophic state of our country’s maritime support system, the U.S. Maritime Support Fleet. Biden has someone in charge right now they mockingly refer to as “The Ghost Admiral.” We have already lost the capacity to mobilize a tanker fleet to fuel our naval vessels at sea in event of a large scale conflict.

CDR Salamander, along with other experienced naval and maritime observers, have been raising alarms for years about the state of readiness of our vessels, and the shrunken posture of our force. You cannot continue to carve and carve away and still expect there to be meat on bones or good morale in overtaxed, understaffed, over-deployed ships companies.

We’ve all been railing against the money wasted on high-tech, whizbang boondoggles instead of maintaining a healthy, viable, lethal fleet (looking at YOU, LCS class).

What this exercise attempting to cross the Atlantic has proven is that we may not need tankers. Our poorly maintained and continually neglected naval vessels, be they Navy or Army, may not be capable of making it to the conflict to begin with.