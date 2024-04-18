GODSPEED: All the pieces are in place for the first crew flight of Boeing’s Starliner. “Now that Starliner is attached to its Atlas V rocket, ULA and Boeing engineers will run tests to ensure solid mechanical, electrical, and communication links between the spacecraft and launch vehicle. Next week, Wilmore and Williams will return to Cape Canaveral from their training base in Houston for final reviews and training.”

Meanwhile, in Texas: SpaceX Fired Up Starship Twice In Preparation For Flight 4 Launch.