THE LONG MARCH THROUGH THE INSTITUTIONS:

One thing I’ve realized after working with teachers for 12 years is that it’s very hard to get them to commit to political or ideological neutrality in the classroom because: A. They view teaching as an inherently political act intended to turn students into political units… pic.twitter.com/2t640P7KcL — Chalkboard Heresy 🍎🔥 (@CBHeresy) April 16, 2024

Plus this: “This is so contrary to the teachers I grew up with in the 70’s and 80’s. I didn’t even know if most of them were married, let alone their political persuasion. There were always 1 or 2 more “radical” teachers who didn’t hide their politics, but they were rare.”

I’ve joked for years that I knew so little about my teachers’ lives outside of school that, for all we knew, they blinked in and out of existence when the morning and end-of-school bells rang.