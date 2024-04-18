AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: College Student Aces Final By Just Answering ‘Racism!’ To Every Question.

According to sources, local English major Charlie Miller was able to ace her final exam by simply writing in the word “racism!” for every answer.

“Yeah, I completely forgot to study last night so I figured I would try it,” she said. “90% of my lectures this year were just hour-long sessions of my professor saying ‘racism’ over and over again in different inflections, so I figured my chances were pretty good if I made that the answer to all the test questions.”

The Skidmore College English professor who delivered the passing grade explained her rationale. “Charlie’s test answers weren’t technically correct, but they spoke to a deeper truth: everything is racist. At Skidmore College, creating leftist radicals who can find racism everywhere and help us burn down Western Civilization is much more important than educating people. For that reason, we decided to give her a passing grade!”