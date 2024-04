OR AS THE GRAUNIAD WOULD SAY, BABY PENGUINS FLEEING MASSIVE GLOBAL WARMING* IN ANTARCTICA! Baby Penguins Jump Off 50-Foot Cliff in First-of-Its-Kind Drone Footage.

* Related: Antarctica Is Colder, Icier Today Than At Any Time In 5,000 Years.

The carbon footprint of Fred Flintstone’s car must have been absolutely enormous!