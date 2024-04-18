A RARE MOMENT OF SANITY AT GOOGLE: Google Fires 28 Employees over Anti-Israel Office Sit-Ins.
On Tuesday, pro-Palestinian protesters occupied offices in New York, California, and Washington demanding that Google cancel Project Nimbus, a joint contract with Amazon that provides cloud-computing and artificial-intelligence services to the Israeli government and military. Notably, one of the occupied offices belonged to Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian; his office is based in Sunnyvale, Calif. Police arrested nine protesters across the country after the coordinated sit-in lasted ten hours.
It was unclear if the nine detained demonstrators were among those who were fired.
“Behavior like this has no place in our workplace and we will not tolerate it. It clearly violates multiple policies that all employees must adhere to – including our Code of Conduct and Policy on Harassment, Discrimination, Retaliation, Standards of Conduct, and Workplace Concerns,” Rackow said.
The companywide memo adds that Google “takes this extremely seriously” and will continue enforcing its “longstanding policies to take action against disruptive behavior – up to and including termination.”
Tuesday’s protests were organized by a group of tech workers known as No Tech for Apartheid, which boasts over 200 members. Though it has protested against Project Nimbus since the contract was announced three years ago, the group’s criticisms of the Google-Amazon contract with Israel have ratcheted up since October 7.
Yesterday, we told you about Google employees who were forcibly removed from Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian’s office after staging a ‘protest’ demanding the company end business with Israel.
One of those employees had an interesting take on Israeli women who said they were raped by the terrorists (and the many witnesses who said the same):
More great moments in moral equivalence here:
Time to update your bio. pic.twitter.com/g69WMHM2Vj
— Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) April 18, 2024
Exit question: “If I decided to protest any cause by occupying my employer’s office, I would be fired. Most employers would do the same. How is this remotely close to ‘McCarthyism?'”