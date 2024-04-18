NEWSWEEK SPOTS REPUBLICANS POUNCING AND SEIZING! Teen Suspended for Saying ‘Illegal Alien’ Sparks Republican Outrage.

“Because of his question, our son was disciplined and given THREE days OUT of school suspension for ‘racism,'” Leah McGhee said in the email, per the Carolina Journal. “He is devastated and concerned that the racism label on his school record will harm his future goal of receiving a track scholarship. We are concerned that he will fall behind in his classes due to being absent for three consecutive days.”

On Tuesday, Leah McGhee appeared on The Pete Kaliner Show, which airs on the radio station WBT, and discussed the matter in more detail. She said the family had once lived in England, and Christian mentioned how people from that country also need green cards to reside in the U.S.

McGhee said she and her husband met with the school’s assistant principal and told him “illegal alien” is a term their son can look up in the dictionary.

“It is a term used as federal code, and it is a term that is heard frequently on many news broadcasts,” she said. “I feel that if this was handled properly in the classroom, it could have easily been used as a teachable moment for everyone.”

The Carolina Journal reported that Republican state Senator Steve Jarvis contacted the school district’s superintendent for information on the incident. He told the newspaper he asked school officials to seek a fair outcome but declined to state a position without knowing more about what happened.

“I do not see [how] that would be an offensive statement, just in getting clarification,” Jarvis said to the Journal. “But there again, I don’t know. I don’t know the situation of this particular incident.”