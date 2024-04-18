DARWIN AWARD NOMINEES: North Carolina bear cubs snatched out of tree by group to take selfies with in disturbing clip.

An unsettling video shows a group of people carelessly ripping bear cubs out of a tree to snap some selfies in North Carolina.

The group of about six people was caught on video Tuesday pulling three scared black bear cubs out of a tree over a fence at a Buncombe County apartment complex, ABC 13 News reported.

During the video, several of the individuals were seen posing with the cubs, with one person even dropping one while holding it.

Another cub was seen frantically running away from the group, trying to get back over the fence.

Police were called and enlisted the help of North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission special projects biologist Ashley Hobbs.

Hobbs said she saw the video of the three cubs, but only one remained when she got on the scene.

“We did follow up with the people who pulled the bear out of the tree,” Hobbs told the outlet.

“We did confront them on site that day and let them know how irresponsible and potentially deadly it could be for that cub to be separated from its mom, especially ripped out of a tree like that.