THE LONG-AWAITED TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE/TOTAL COELO MIXTAPE FINALLY DROPS: Joe Biden suggests his uncle was eaten by ‘CANNIBALS’ after his plane was shot down over Papua New Guinea during World War Two.

Joe Biden suggested his war hero uncle may have met a grisly end among flesh-eating savages after his plane went down over Papua New Guinea in World War II.

The president said there were ‘a lot of cannibals at the time’ in the area where his uncle Ambrose J. Finnegan’s plane crashed in the 1940s – and his remains were never located.

However, Biden’s account was inconsistent with Pentagon records which showed the plane was not ‘shot down’ as he said.

According to his own Defense Department it was a ‘courier’ flight that suffered engine failure and ditched in the ocean off Papua New Guinea on May 14, 1944. His uncle was a passenger rather than the pilot.

Biden made the ‘cannibal’ comments on a trip to Scranton, Pennsylvania where he visited a war memorial bearing the name of his relative, who was known by the family as ‘Uncle Bosie’.

The president said: ‘(He) got shot down in an area where there were a lot of cannibals at the time. They never recovered his body.

‘But the government went back when I was down there and they checked and found parts of the plane and the like.’

Biden went on to tell how ‘Uncle Bosie’ – who he called a ‘hell of a guy’ – had ended up in a jungle populated by cannibalistic tribes.

He said: ‘When D-Day occurred, the next day, all four of my mother’s brothers volunteered to join the military. Three of them made it, one of them couldn’t go.

‘Ambrose Finnegan – we called him Uncle Bosie – he was shot down. He was in the Army Air Corps, before there was an Air Force, flew those single engine airplanes, reconnaissance flights over New Guinea.