TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE!
People.
This is not good. And don’t whatabout me on Trump. I’m not a Trumper. https://t.co/DGhjCspNsx
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 18, 2024
Was it over when the Hawaiians bombed Pearl Harbor?!
TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE!
People.
This is not good. And don’t whatabout me on Trump. I’m not a Trumper. https://t.co/DGhjCspNsx
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 18, 2024
Was it over when the Hawaiians bombed Pearl Harbor?!
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.