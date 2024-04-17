ATHENA THORNE: Trump’s Brilliant Prosecution Juxtaposition Campaign. “Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan conspire to keep the presidential frontrunner locked up in a dingy courtroom during the day, but he is free to roam after court hours. An irrepressible and brilliant marketer, Trump seizes on those hours to communicate. And he is off to a pitch-perfect start.”
