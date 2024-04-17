“SHUT UP,” THEY EXPLAINED:

Notable tidbit from (now-former) NPR Editor Uri Berliner's piece for @TheFP: He raised internal objections to "the numerous times we [NPR] described the controversial education bill in Florida as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill when it didn’t even use the word gay." Notice that he never… pic.twitter.com/wmPnTqH2Qf — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 17, 2024

And then this from Robby Soave.

NPR's staff sees DEI as a weapon to be wielded against a heretic. CEO Katherine Maher thinks ideological diversity is a racist dogwhistle. Do these statements not prove that Uri Berliner is completely correct? https://t.co/miFpiXlLzF — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) April 17, 2024

The silence from Berliner’s coworkers, colleagues, and even his union is deafening.