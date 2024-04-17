PRIVACY: Illinois woman hits Target with class action lawsuit for collecting biometric data without her consent. “The lawsuit, filed last month in Cook County, claims Target’s surveillance systems, including cameras with facial recognition technology installed in Illinois stores, ‘surreptitiously’ collect biometric data on customers without their knowledge or consent.”
