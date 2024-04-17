HE’S FINE: Biden suggests uncle eaten by ‘cannibals’ in New Guinea — but military says his WWII plane lost at sea.

“He got shot down in an area where there were a lot of cannibals at the time,” Biden initially told reporters after visiting a war memorial that bears his uncle’s name in Scranton, Pa.

“They never recovered his body, but the government went back when I went down there and they checked and found some parts of the plane.”

“He got shot down in New Guinea and they never found the body because there used to be — there were a lot of cannibals, for real, in that part of New Guinea,” Biden told United Steelworkers union members.