MARKETING: Alan Ritchson Doubles Down on Cops, Attacks DeSantis.

Alan Ritchson has a funny way of promoting movies.

The star behind “Reacher” hits the big screen once more Friday with “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.” The Guy Ritchie romp, loosely based on true events, casts him as a World War II-era soldier battling the Nazi menace.

Instead, he’s spent the last few weeks attacking:

• Christians

• Donald Trump

• Law enforcement

And, now, he’s expanding his target list to include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.