KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Nothing Is Going to Bump Jill Biden From the Elder Abuse Train. “Yes, this is another discussion about Joe Biden being addled, embarrassing, and a detriment to the security of the country. These are tough to avoid because Joe Biden is, after all, addled, embarrassing, and a detriment to the security of the country.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.