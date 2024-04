SOME PARTS OF AMERICA STILL WORK: SpaceX targeting Wednesday-Thursday launch doubleheader from Cape Canaveral in Florida. “Though SpaceX has not publicly announced these missions, Federal Aviation Administration and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warnings indicate two rocket launch windows are planned within a roughly 24-hour span.”

SpaceX isn’t quite on track to hit the company’s goal of 144 launches this year — or at least not yet.