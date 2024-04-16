GUY BENSON: ‘Don’t:’ Biden’s Failed Foreign Policy Legacy.

Biden campaigned on competency, restoring calm in the wake of Trump’s turbulence, and reigniting supposedly waning global respect for the United States. After the Afghanistan debacle, adversaries viewed Biden as weak, incoherent and doddering. Allies viewed America with suspicion and concern about our commitment to promises. And enemies were emboldened. On several high-profile occasions, Biden and top officials in his administration have looked into the camera and issued a simple warning: “Don’t.” This failed spectacularly at the southern border, where policies and actions spoke much louder than empty words, resulting in ten million illegal crossings on Biden’s watch. Prior to his disastrous invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin received numerous warnings against launching the war. But Biden’s ‘don’t’ was undermined by another presidential comment.

Intentionally or not, Biden eqiuivocated in a key moment, perhaps helping to convince Putin that Western resolve against his revanchist designs would ultimatley crumble. Biden had apparently given Russia a preemptive opening, suggesting that a small invasion might not be the worst thing. About a month later, a full invasion arrived, exacting a terrible human toll.

Over recent months, Iran-backed terrorists had been launching dozens of attacks against US interests and personnel in the Middle East. Biden’s message to them was, “don’t.” Undeterred, they kept doing. Americans got killed. Prior to Iran’s unprecedented direct attack against Israel on Saturday, Biden issued another “don’t” that was ignored, perhaps because he back-channeled another “minor incursion”-style asterisk to Tehran.