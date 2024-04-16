KUDOS TO CBS: ‘If a Bully Takes 350 Odd Swings at You and You Duck, How Is That a Win?’

CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil eschewed both approaches and did his job of asking tough, adversarial questions. …

When [Biden flack John] Kirby meandered and argued it all worked out for the best, Kirby both pushed back and took aim at those (including in the White House) arguing Israel should just take drones and missiles ad nauseam without being allowed to hit back:

Nobody wants a war in that region, not at all, but let’s take up this question of what a win is. You’ve described the Middle East there, Israel’s neighborhood, as a tough one. Deterrence matters, hitting back does. If a bully takes 350 odd swings at you and you duck, how is that a win?

Kirby replied he wouldn’t “get into what the future portends here and — and what the Israelis might or might not do”, but doubled down on not wanting “a wider war” while also this laughable and vague claim of “continu[ing] to hold Iran accountable”.