UNEXPECTEDLY! ABC, NBC, CBS Fail To Tell Viewers Trump Prosecutors Are ‘Democrats’ 90% Of Time.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, barring any unforeseen delays, will begin his criminal trial of former President Donald Trump on Monday on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records to cover up “hush money” allegations.

The trial is unprecedented. Political implications loom large. The Republican nominee for president and favorite to win the general election faces a full team of Democratic prosecutors.

Yet Americans who rely on evening newscasts from legacy broadcast networks for information are likely unaware of the latter fact.

Rich Noyes is a contributing editor for MRC NewsBusters, the most reliable media watchdog in the industry today. Noyes led a team of analysts who reviewed “NBC Nightly News,” “CBS Evening News” and ABC’s “World News Tonight” from January 1, 2023, through April 10, 2024.

MRC found that the three networks failed to inform viewers during “at least 90 percent” of the coverage that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, and New York Attorney General Letitia James are Democrats.

“The network coverage of the Trump prosecutions routinely and fraudulently implies that they are nonpartisan public officials. It’s Trump versus the New York Attorney General, or the Manhattan District Attorney,” NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham told Fox News Digital .

“They’re not just Democrats, they’re elected Democrats, building a career on taking down Trump. Leaving that out of the story is irresponsible.”