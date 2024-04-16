TIME HAS COME TODAY: These two stories were published on the same day a few weeks ago.
I’m so old, I can remember when Oceania at least waited a few days in-between declaring it was always at war/never at war with East Asia.
TIME HAS COME TODAY: These two stories were published on the same day a few weeks ago.
I’m so old, I can remember when Oceania at least waited a few days in-between declaring it was always at war/never at war with East Asia.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.