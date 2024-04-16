PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:
Shot: Another Boeing whistleblower says he faced retaliation for reporting ‘shortcuts.’
—NPR, Friday.
Chaser: NPR suspends veteran editor Uri Berliner who called out left-wing bias.
NPR has suspended Uri Berliner, the senior editor who published a bombshell essay a week ago that claimed that the publicly funded outlet has “lost America’s trust” by approaching news stories with a left-wing bias.
NPR media writer David Folkenflik revealed on Tuesday that Berliner beginning on Friday was suspended for five days without pay. Folkenflik, who reviewed a copy of the letter from NPR brass, said that the company told the editor he had failed to secure its approval for outside work for other news outlets — a requirement of NPR journalists.
NPR called the letter a “final warning,” saying Berliner would be fired if he violated NPR’s policy again.
Neither NPR nor Berliner immediately responded to requests for comment.
Curiously, beleaguered NPR CEO Katherine Maher hasn’t locked down her Twitter account or deleted her tweets yet: Christopher Rufo Goes Through New NPR CEO’s Amazingly Woke Twitter Timeline, which could well be driving Berliner’s suspension:
Gentlemen, start your screenshots; there’s a pretty good chance the treasure trove of hot takes from Maher that Rufo uncovered won’t be online much longer: