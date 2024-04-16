INDUSTRIAL POLICY: Samsung Snags $6.4 Billion For Texas Fabs. “As I’ve written before, semiconductor subsidies are the wrong solution for the wrong problem (especially if the Biden Administration demands Samsung pledge fealty to social justice before sucking the taxpayers teat). But if you are going to subsidize someone, and your goal is more cutting edge American fabs, then Samsung isn’t the worst recipient.”

You have to wonder if Samsung is hoping the social justice regs buried in the CHIPS act will get 86’d by the next administration.