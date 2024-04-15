NOT ANTI-WAR, JUST ON THE OTHER SIDE: Palestine activists block Brooklyn Bridge, Golden Gate and roads to Chicago O’Hare airport in coordinated attempt to bring America to its knees.
UPDATE:
HAPPENING NOW: Pro Hamas protesters are preventing cars from entering SeaTac Airport near Seattle.
📸Courtesy: Frank Koumaros pic.twitter.com/GNvAme04vG
— Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) April 15, 2024
Offer not valid in Florida, however:
In Florida, we drag these people out of the road and arrest them. pic.twitter.com/XU6ZUUf9xX
— Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) April 15, 2024