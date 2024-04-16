KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: While Biden’s World Burns, Dems Froth Over Trump’s Kangaroo Trials. “The rogue’s gallery of scofflaw prosecutors and judges they’ve put together have kept the fantasy alive for now. Legal precedent be damned, these commies are just making up the law as they go along.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.