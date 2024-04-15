EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: US drug shortages reach record high with 323 meds now in short supply. “There are myriad reasons for the hundreds of drug shortages now facing doctors and patients, many of which remain unclear. But, as Ars has reported before, the root cause of shortages of low-cost, off-patent generic drugs is well established. These drugs have razor-thin to non-existent profit margins, driven by middle managers who have, in recent years, pushed down wholesale prices to rock-bottom levels. In some cases, generic manufacturers lose money on the drugs, disincentivizing other players in the pharmaceutical industry from stepping in to bolster fragile supply chains. Several generic manufacturers have filed for bankruptcy recently.”

Left unsaid in the linked story: The US is relying more on China for pharmaceuticals — and vice versa.