TWO NPRS IN ONE!

Shot: Another Boeing whistleblower says he faced retaliation for reporting ‘shortcuts.’

—NPR, Friday.

Chaser: NPR’s New CEO Scolds 25-Year Veteran For Exposé Outing Network’s Bias.

National Public Radio (NPR) CEO and president Katherine Maher lashed out at senior Editor Uri Berliner over a scathing op-ed he wrote for The Free Press — in which he claimed that NPR had displayed political bias on a number of occasions and, in doing so, had “lost America’s trust.”

Maher, who stepped into her role at NPR just three weeks ago, claimed that Berliner’s assessment — made after 25 years with the outlet — was “deeply simplistic” as well as “profoundly disrespectful, hurtful, and demeaning.”

Without mentioning Berliner by name — or giving any specifics with regard to his comments — Maher simply claimed that NPR was devoted to providing information to the public, and that the outlet’s “service to this aspirational mission was called in question this week.”

“Asking a question about whether we’re living up to our mission should always be fair game: after all, journalism is nothing if not hard questions,” Maher continued. “Questioning whether our people are serving our mission with integrity, based on little more than the recognition of their identity, is profoundly disrespectful, hurtful, and demeaning.”