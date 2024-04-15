WINNING OF HEARTS AND MINDS, YOU’RE DOING IT WRONG: Anti-Israel protesters block highway outside Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
Anti-Israel protesters are blocking an access road to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, forcing some travelers to get out of cars and walk to the terminals.
Cellphone videos circulating on Instagram showed activists sitting in the middle of Interstate 190 with their arms interlocked using long tubes to prevent cars from accessing the Windy City’s main airport on Monday morning.
Many protesters were seen sporting keffiyeh scarves and brandishing signs reading “Free Palestine” and “Stop Genocide.”
Organizers of the protest said their goal was to send a message to Boeing, because the corporation sells weapons to Israel to be used in its war with Hamas.
“On this Tax Day, when millions are paying taxes which fund the ongoing U.S and Israeli bombardment of Gaza, protestors seek to take dramatic action,” the group Chicago Dissenters wrote in an Instagram post. “O’Hare International Airport is one of the largest in the country, and there will be NO business as usual while Palestinians suffer at the hands of American funded bombing by Israel.”
Curiously, the local police appear to be supporting the protestors:
It looks like 20 protesters holding a banner. The drivers could clear them away in two minutes.
If you look, it's actually the police who are blocking the road. The police are protecting the protesters and they have made their SUVs into an impassable barricade. https://t.co/hJC4tyXph7
— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 15, 2024
Well, it’s Chicago, a city whose last Republican mayor left office in 1931, and little has changed since in that regard: As Mayor Daley famously uttered in a classic Kinsley gaffe during the 1968 left-on-left protests at the Democrats’ 1968 convention, “Gentlemen, let’s get this thing straight, once and for all. The policeman is not here to create disorder. The policeman is here to preserve disorder.”