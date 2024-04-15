WINNING OF HEARTS AND MINDS, YOU’RE DOING IT WRONG: Anti-Israel protesters block highway outside Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Anti-Israel protesters are blocking an access road to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, forcing some travelers to get out of cars and walk to the terminals.

Cellphone videos circulating on Instagram showed activists sitting in the middle of Interstate 190 with their arms interlocked using long tubes to prevent cars from accessing the Windy City’s main airport on Monday morning.

Many protesters were seen sporting keffiyeh scarves and brandishing signs reading “Free Palestine” and “Stop Genocide.”

Organizers of the protest said their goal was to send a message to Boeing, because the corporation sells weapons to Israel to be used in its war with Hamas.

“On this Tax Day, when millions are paying taxes which fund the ongoing U.S and Israeli bombardment of Gaza, protestors seek to take dramatic action,” the group Chicago Dissenters wrote in an Instagram post. “O’Hare International Airport is one of the largest in the country, and there will be NO business as usual while Palestinians suffer at the hands of American funded bombing by Israel.”