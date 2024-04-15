YET ANOTHER EMBARRASSMENT FOR A MARITIME TRADING POWER: Navy’s new landing ship could cost billions more than planned. “The CBO believes an 18-ship fleet would cost between $6.2 billion and $7.8 billion in 2024 (inflation-adjusted) dollars, or $340 million to $430 million per ship. That’s a stark contrast to Navy figures, which, according to the CBO, has an 18-ship program at $2.6 billion total, or about $150 million per ship.”