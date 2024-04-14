NPR’S NEW CEO GETS EMBARRASSINGLY EXPOSED AMID EDITOR BLOWING THE WHISTLE ON THE OUTLET:

It hasn’t been a good week for NPR. The once somewhat respected “news outlet” was taken to task by one of its current editors for its systemic bias and eagerness to censor stories on behalf of the far left.

Uri Berliner detailed in his write-up how NPR has suppressed and skewed stories, including those involving the Hunter Biden laptop, COVID-19 origins, and the Russian collusion hoax. At the center of the outlet’s dramatic shift from generic left-wing bias to full-on rabid activism was an aggressive DEI push spawned by the George Floyd riots.

NPR forcefully defended its obsession with “diversity” in a response to Berliner, claiming that it allows more nuanced and varied views of the news. In reality, it has turned the outlet into an echo chamber of like-minded radicals because as I explained in my piece on the matter, DEI is self-selective. Those hired as a result of it inevitably support it and the far-left ideology that backstops it.

Which brings me to NPR’s new CEO, Katherine Maher. She’s now facing backlash for several posts she made relating to the aforementioned George Floyd riots.