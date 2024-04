MAYBE THE PRESIDENT DOESN’T KNOW THAT IT HAS:

Kristen:"Has this now escalated into a wider war?"

Kirby: "I don't think there's any reason that it needs to."

Kristen: "But has it? We are in the midst of a wider war."

Kirby: "The president doesn't believe that it needs to." pic.twitter.com/QyBB3ILlo8

— Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) April 14, 2024