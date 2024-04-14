EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: America’s Bonds Are Getting Harder to Sell.
A series of weak auctions for U.S. Treasurys are stoking investors’ concerns that markets will struggle to absorb an incoming rush of government debt.
A selloff sparked by a hotter-than-expected inflation report intensified this past week after lackluster demand for a $39 billion sale of 10-year Treasurys. Investors also showed tepid interest in auctions for three-year and 30-year Treasurys.
Behind their caution lies a growing conviction that inflation isn’t fully tamed and that the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates at multidecade highs for months, if not years, to come. The 10-year yield—the benchmark for borrowing rates on everything from mortgages to corporate loans—finished the week around 4.5%, near its highest levels since touching 5% in October.
At the same time, the government is poised to sell another $386 billion or so of bonds in May—an onslaught that Wall Street expects to continue no matter who wins November’s presidential election. While few fear a failed auction—an unlikely scenario that analysts said could potentially trigger prolonged turmoil—some worry that a glut of Treasurys will rattle other parts of the markets, raise the cost of government borrowing and hurt the economy.
“There’s been a big shift in the market narrative. The CPI [consumer-price index] report changed everybody’s view of where Fed policy is headed,” said James St. Aubin, chief investment officer at Sierra Mutual Funds.
Washington is adding a trillion dollars to the existing debt about every 100 days, the interest on the existing debt is one trillion dollars a year (bigger than defense and growing), there’s no plan from either party even to trim the rate of spending growth, and we’re stuck with higher interest rates until inflation cools. But that last item looks increasingly unlikely until Washington does something about its spending habits.
Other than “I told you so,” I’m not sure what else to add.