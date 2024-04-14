THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: American Anti-War Activists Cheer for Iran’s War.

CHICAGO — About 300 anti-war activists crowded into the basement of the Teamsters Union’s headquarters on Saturday to hear organizers from all over the country describe their plans to disrupt the Democratic National Convention this August. Joe Biden’s backing of Israel since Hamas’s October 7 attack has turned these left-wing radicals against their own party. “It’s really inspiring to see that people are just as enthusiastic, and maybe even more enthusiastic, to march on the DNC as they are to march on the RNC,” says Omar Florez, a Milwaukee-based activist. “We can thank Genocide Joe and our movement for that.” But then a man stumbles to the podium, wiping sweat from his forehead. He grabs the microphone to announce that the Islamic regime of Iran has launched missiles and drones heading straight toward Israel. “They believe that they will be in Palestinian—I don’t call it Israeli—airspace between two and four a.m., which means about two to four hours from now,” he says. “In addition, there are reports of drones having been fired on Israel from Yemen and Iraq.”

You know who must have been awfully disappointed that Israel was able to reportedly defend against 99 percent of Iran’s drone and missile fire last night?

AOC crying after the US approved funding for Israel's Iron Dome in 2021. The Iron Dome has stopped over 10,000 rockets fired into Israel since October 7th, saving hundreds of thousands of lives.

pic.twitter.com/YEZUKae4Tm — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 14, 2024

But then, given its use of technology originally created for what the DNC-MSM derided as “Reagan’s Star Wars program” in the 1980s, she likely wasn’t alone: Then-Sen. Joe Biden “was a fierce opponent of Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative. Mr. Biden voted against funding SDI, saying, ‘The president’s continued adherence to [SDI] constitutes one of the most reckless and irresponsible acts in the history of modern statecraft.’”

Flashforward to last night: ‘You got a win. Take the win’: Joe Biden tells Netanyahu.

Joe Biden reportedly warned Benjamin Netanyahu that the US will not participate in any Israeli counter-attacks against Iran. The US president and his senior advisers are highly concerned that an Israeli response to Iran’s attack would lead to a regional war with catastrophic consequences, US officials told Axios. On Saturday evening, Iran launched its first-ever direct attack on Israel, involving more than 300 drones and missiles. The attack came in retaliation to an airstrike in Syria on April 1 that killed seven of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility. Mr Biden said the US and Israel had shot down “nearly all” of the drones and missiles launched by Tehran overnight, aided also by Britain, France and Jordan. Israel said 99 per cent were intercepted without hitting their targets and that “very little damage” had been caused. American forces intercepted 70 drones and at least three ballistic missiles, according to CNN, while Mr Biden also said that US support for Israel was “ironclad”. “You got a win. Take the win,” Mr Biden reportedly told Mr Netanyahu, adding that the US will not participate in any offensive operations. Mr Netanyahu reportedly said that he understands the US’s position.

To be fair, it’s understandable, this is one of those rare instances where Joe hates seeing American taxpayer’s dollars being wasted: