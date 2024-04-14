“DEMOCRACY…I do not think it means what you think it means”:

Google (“Don’t be Evil”) shut down access to The Daily Caller‘s outstanding documentary “Rigged” that dares to ask reasonable and fair questions about the electoral process.

But it seems merely raising fair questions is in itself too much liberty. According The Daily Caller, “Google shut down our ads promoting our documentary about election fraud because they could “undermine trust in [the] democratic process.”

So blind obedience is the way to go, right? Anything else is…disinformation or worse, treason?

**Disclosure: I am outside counsel to The Daily Caller on libel and ethical issues, and review their documentaries before publishing for accuracy and fairness **