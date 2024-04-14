DON SURBER: Highlights of the week.

Finally, the Arizona Supreme Court upheld the state’s ban on abortion, which dates to 1864 when it was a territory. Reversing Roe sent abortion back to the states, where it belongs. Kari Lake gasped, spun 180 degrees and called for reinstating abortion. In doing so, she aborted her campaign. She is one of the many, many Republican hacks who for decades would just string pro-lifers along. Now she finds herself hated by both sides. I get that losing the Arizona Senate race won’t help Republicans take back the Senate but until such time as Republican senators show they are something better than opportunists who prey on conservative hopes, I really cannot care. I should. I want to. But nyah. They didn’t build the wall. They saddled Trump with deep state backstabbers. They jailed J6 protesters. They are letting a grandmother go to prison for praying in the Capitol. Lake can go jump in the, well, lake.

Or as America’s Newspaper of Record reports: Kari Lake Announces Plan To Lose Another Election But This Time While Supporting Baby Murder.

In response, Lake’s comm team demonstrated that they are laser-focused on the Big Issues Driving America in 2024: Kari Lake’s team spent all night arguing with The Babylon Bee and it was a sight to behold.

In accordance with the prophecy:

Related: “Politicians could be cowards under Roe v. Wade. Arizona’s abortion ban changes that,” Jon Gabriel writes. “The old Roe v. Wade order allowed politicians to be cowards. They could talk tough on abortion while hiding behind justices’ robes when voters asked them to back up their rhetoric. Those days are gone. Every state senator and representative now needs to put their vote where their mouth is. Do they support a total abortion ban, a 15-week ban, or no bans at all? No doubt, this makes many of them uncomfortable. Oh well. That’s the job they signed up for.”